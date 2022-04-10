The 64-year-old German was the oldest in the race in Augusta, where he missed the cut. “To last this long you need a good DNA, an athletic body, a special talent for sport, dedication, work and a good coach”

Silvia Audisio

He arrives in Augusta and in front of his door relives his 40 years of Masters told in comics by a local artist. Not on a wall or a canvas, but on a car body. A special tribute from Mercedes to celebrate Bernhard Langer, the champion he has accompanied on fields all over the world for many years. Fifty career (he turned pro in 1972) and 119 titles won in all continents (including 40 in the European circuit and 3 in the States). In 2002 he entered the Hall of Fame with the load of successes of him. First number one in the world when the World Ranking was launched in 1986, he did not blame the turning point of 50 years by continuing relentlessly to win among the seniors (43 times), best of the season on the Champions Tour for a record six times. Today in Augusta he is the oldest in the field, at 64. This time he did not pass the cut (76, 76, +8 in the first 36 holes), but it doesn’t matter.

Long-lived, always at a high level, what is the secret? “As in a puzzle it is the combination of many pieces – he says – A good DNA, an athletic body and a special talent for sport, all sports: football, skiing, table tennis, athletics. I ran fast, I threw the ball far away, I had excellent coordination, I liked it and I did well. But that’s not enough, you need work and dedication in all respects, you need a good coach, a good caddy and a solid family, you have to face ups and downs, overcome them and learn from mistakes, like in life “. See also James, two goals and a great figure in the triumph of Al Rayyan

dry physique – The body is still dry, but never had a nutritionist, “I do it myself, I don’t drink and I don’t smoke, but I love all sweets”. In Bernhard Langer’s incredible palmares (where there are also two Italian titles, in Florence in 1983 and Gardagolf in 1997) a special place is reserved for the Masters. Since that first time in 1982, Langer has played it 38 times, for 130 rounds and exactly 9459 shots before replaying in Augusta these days. Two green jackets in the wardrobe, 1985 and 1993. If, as every player claims, the experience in Augusta plays an important role in the score, who better than the German pro could have stolen the secrets of this track and handled the formula better than others. winning?

Here it is in his words. “Coming back here many times helps to understand how to attack the different flag positions, it is imperative to place the ball under the hole to have a less complicated putt uphill. And then you have to make a mistake on the right side to give yourself a chance to recover, but it’s not easy . The field has changed a lot since the 80s and 90s, then there was no rough, only fairways and trees; what mattered was to place the second shot. Then they added thousands of plants and from the rough it is more difficult to stop the ball. on the green, therefore the first shot has become more difficult as it is fundamental. Of course, the evolution of golf has also given a better reading of the field thanks to very professional caddies and maps created with art with gps, but nothing replaces the sensitivity you must have here”. See also Ibra-addiction? Two years later Milan is "healed": here's how

ten thousand shots – Almost ten thousand shots in Augusta, the most beautiful? “On the Sunday of the 1993 Masters, my second title, on hole 13 (par 5) I played a magnificent drive and then the most beautiful 3 iron of my life, on the water, five meters from the auction. ‘eagle and I increased the advantage towards the victory “. For the record, Bernhard Langer exhibits 11 crystal vases on the showcase which correspond to as many eagles in Augusta. Speaking of holes, “my favorite is precisely the 13, magnificent to look at as you walk in the middle of the fairway (1600 azaleas on the sidelines, ed.), Exactly how a hole must be, which presents risks and rewards, which rewards the good shot and punishes the gamble. Here you have to decide whether to play before Rae’s Creek, the small river that crosses it in front of the green, or attack. From eagle to disaster is a moment “. The most difficult? “Flag positions and wind make them all complicated; in particular 4 and 5, but also 17 and 18 which for me are very long”.

dinner – Off screen, on the other hand, what is the special moment of this long experience? “Surely the Champions Dinner on Tuesday evening, many champions together for a few hours, a bond is created, a nice dinner and a drink with many golf stories, we talk about Masters but also about family”. Then the German champion proudly remembers his menus. “The first time I wanted to change the perception of German cuisine, which nobody likes: wedding soup (very tasty, with meat and vegetables), marinated chicken with spetzli and an amazing forrest cake. In Augusta, everything is prepared to perfection. In 1993, however, I was living in the United States and I proposed my favorite American dish, the Thanksgiving Day menu with stuffed turkey. ” See also Few emotions without goals, the big match between Milan and Juve ends evenly

two triumphs – Two Masters and two places of honor at the Open Championship, but very different performances in the other two majors. Here’s why: “In my best years the Us Open had extreme conditions, with thick and thick rough around the greens, we weren’t used to it in Europe. I saw par 3 from iron 7 where no ball remained on the green, or flags where closest it was ten meters away, even if you hit it perfectly; it happened to me that I could not pass an obstacle with the drive in a par 4, so there were two 3 woods and there were still thirty meters left. In a word they were decidedly unfair fields. “. Fifty years after turning pro in 1972, he is increasingly in love with golf. “It is a gentlemen’s sport played according to the rules, there is no other like this: if I move the ball I call a referee and I get two penalties, where else happens?”.