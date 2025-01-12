Lugers Max Langenhan and Felix Loch ended the Austrians’ winning streak at the World Cup in Altenberg. After the two runs in the single-seater, world champion Langenhan was 0.230 seconds faster than the three-time Olympic champion Loch in second place. The Italian Dominik Filehner (+0.399) came third. For Langenhan it was the 17th World Cup victory and the second victory of the season. Langenhan, 25, was not entirely satisfied with his runs despite his second win of the season. “But it’s really nice that I can stand up there with Felix.” For Loch, 35, the race means a boost “for self-confidence,” because before Christmas the German tobogganers suffered heavy defeats in Oberhof and Innsbruck-Igls the Austrians conceded. In the overall World Cup standings, Langenhan is still 15 points behind the Austrian Nico Gleirscher, Felix Loch is third. In Altenberg Gleirscher fell back to fifth place after a major mistake in the second round. In the men’s doubles, the record Olympic champions Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt came in second after their 55th World Cup victory a week ago in Sigulda in Altenberg. They were 0.123 seconds behind the Latvian Martins Bots/Roberts Plume. In the women’s doubles, two-time world champions Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal came second behind the Austrians Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp.