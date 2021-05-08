D.the name says it all. The Lange 1 is the undisputed flagship of the A. Lange & Söhne watch brand. The manufacturer, which was re-established in 1990, first presented it in 1994 as one of four watches on the occasion of its restart. Since then, it has been built without interruption, repeatedly priced and carefully maintained. As with a monument, it is important not to damage the substance. This monument is characterized by its unusual face with decentralized displays: a small main dial for hours and minutes, a comparatively large “small second”, the digital big date in a double-winged window and finally a power reserve display – in Saxony this is called an up-down display – that lines the circle segment between the big date and the small second.

No pointer overlaps the other, no display disputes the other’s importance. Everything is in its place. And it has to stay that way even if the classic is declined according to all the rules of watchmaking, given it additional functions such as moon phases and calendar displays – or the display of a second zone time. The watchmakers at the Lange 1 time zone have solved this elegantly and in a minimally invasive manner. A second time display with hour and minute hands moves to the position of the small seconds, which has been moved into the main dial. This happened in 2005 when the first Lange 1 time zone was presented. Since then, however, the two day-night displays have been disturbing the otherwise tidy face image, especially on the small time display that is cut off by the day-night display.

That changed with the second generation of the Lange 1 time zone, which was introduced last year and has now found its way to us as a test watch.



The caliber L141.1 is an eye-catcher in itself.

:



Image: Häußermann





At first glance, not much has changed compared to the previous model. The diameter of the white gold case has remained the same at 41.9 millimeters, it has lost 0.1 millimeters in height, and the caliper now stops at 10.9. But something has changed in the inner values. The team led by head of development Anthony de Haas designed and built the new hand-wound movement caliber L141.1 especially for this watch. It replaces the previously used caliber L031.1 and comes with two small but fine modifications.

One concerns the aforementioned day-night display. The developers have redesigned it so that it integrates nicely into the dial image and is much easier to read than its predecessor. Because it now consists of discs that were placed directly under the two pairs of hands and rotate according to the selected time zone. If an hour hand crosses the respective blue semicircle, it is night time, otherwise it is day. The watch manufacturer defines the time between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. as the day.