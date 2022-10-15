Home page politics

Tim Vincent Dicke, Stephanie Munk

There is plenty of potential for conflict at the Green Party Congress. The ex-bosses Habeck and Baerbock have to face the base. All information in the news ticker.

party congress the Greens: After a three-year break, the party will meet in Bonn from October 14th to 16th.

the After a three-year break, the party will meet in Bonn from October 14th to 16th. subjects With conflict potential : The energy crisis, the Ukraine war and climate change are driving the Greens.

With : The energy crisis, the Ukraine war and climate change are driving the Greens. appearance the foreign minister : Annalena Baerbock will speak on Saturday.

the : Annalena Baerbock will speak on Saturday. This News ticker for the 48th Green Party Congress in Bonn is continuously updated.

+++ 9.40 p.m.: At their party conference in Bonn, the Greens mapped out their course for overcoming inflation and the energy crisis. At the start of the deliberations, party leader Ricarda Lang called for more social justice in the upcoming relief from the high energy prices; at the same time, she reaffirmed her support for further arms deliveries to Ukraine. The central topic of the consultations on Friday were the Akw running times. A motion to be voted on provides for keeping only two reactors operational.

With a view to the relief from inflation and high energy prices, Lang demanded: “Let’s turn the much-vaunted winter of anger into a winter of solidarity.” In addition to the relief packages, structural improvements are also needed, she emphasized, referring to the increase in the minimum wage and the planned one citizen money. “This country has a problem with inequality,” Lang said, adding: “Germany needs to be fairer.”

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck drew a positive balance of the work in the “traffic light” regardless of the current coalition dispute over the Akw running times. “It’s worth being in government,” he said, citing, among other things, an increase in the minimum wage and citizen’s income, but also the eight-year early phase-out of coal. Fossil energies and nuclear power would have given us “this energy shortage, they are not the solution to the problem, but the cause,” emphasized the minister.

There were also protests against arms deliveries to Ukraine. Party leader Lang said she was “convinced that we have to deliver more weapons” and that this had to happen faster. She resolutely opposed the fact that some demonstrators denounced the Greens as “warmongers”. There is only one warmonger, and that is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Green Party Congress: Lang speaks of “bombing” democracy – “let’s not split”

+++ 6.25 p.m.: According to Lang, democracy is “under attack”. This can be seen from the doubling of the votes for the AfD in Lower Saxony, but also in Italy. The right-wing bloc celebrated an election victory there. Therefore, her party takes responsibility and defends democracy. “This country cannot be divided,” Lang also emphasizes: “Not by Vladimir Putin and not by the right-wing extremists of the AfD.” With these words she ended her speech at the party conference.

+++ 6.20 p.m.: Green party leader Ricarda Lang expresses her “deep respect” for women in Iran who demonstrate against the regime. She also has respect for the men who would demonstrate together with the women. “Because they understood that democracy is indivisible,” said Lang. Democratic values ​​are universal, she adds.

+++ 6.05 p.m.: Lang now mentions measures to relieve the burden on citizens and particularly praises the planned 49-euro ticket. At this point she speaks of a “giant step” for both “social participation” and climate protection.

The parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Bavarian state parliament, Katharina Schulze. © Leonhard Simon/imago

+++ 6:01 p.m.: Now party leader Ricarda Lang speaks. She calls for increased arms deliveries to Ukraine. “The time for hesitation is over,” says the Green Party leader. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is a “warmonger”.

+++ 5.55 p.m.: The Bavarian opposition leader Katharina Schulze wants to be “so strong in the next election that nobody, really nobody can get past us and we Greens in Bavaria can finally take responsibility.” The challenges in the federal state are great, the entire Federal Republic has a better Bavarian one government deserves. Prime Minister Markus Söder is the wrong man for this.

Green Party Congress starts: In the end, the party must have “saved the world”

+++ 4:28 p.m.: Federal Managing Director Emily Büning demands commitment from her party colleagues. “Because whether we like it or not, in the end we’re going to have to have saved the world.”

+++ 4.15 p.m.: The Green Party Congress has officially opened. Federal Managing Director Emily Büning gives the first speech. “Our party is strong and will remain strong,” she said. The politician suspects that there will be heated and controversial discussions in the coming days.

+++ 4:06 p.m.: Shortly before their party conference, the Greens reaffirmed their party’s determination to phase out nuclear power. “New fuel rods are the red line,” party leader Ricarda Lang told the magazine mirror. “If we bought new fuel rods now, it would mean long-term investments in nuclear power. That is not the way forward.”

Emily Büning, political federal director of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, speaks. © David Young/dpa

Update from October 14, 3:07 p.m: The Green party conference begins at 4 p.m. Shortly before that, the parliamentary group drew up eleven demands for dealing with the World Cup in Qatar. The Greens are ignoring a crucial aspect.

Before the Green Party Congress: Nouripour advertises nuclear power plant stretching – and railed against the CSU

Update from October 14, 12:55 p.m: The Green party conference beginning in the afternoon is also marked by the nuclear power plant discussion. The Greens remained an “anti-nuclear party”, as party leader Omid Nouripour reiterated (see previous update). While the party leader was railing against the CSU, the Greens’ federal secretary is now attacking the coalition partner.

The party leader of the Greens, Omid Nouripour, advertises before the party congress at the weekend for the nuclear power plant stretching operation. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Federal Managing Director Emily Büning said on Friday on RBB Inforadio that the party would stand by its no to the extended use of nuclear power. At the federal party conference, the proposal by Economics Minister Robert Habeck to be able to continue running two nuclear power plants as a reserve in an emergency will be discussed.

Regarding the FDP’s demand for a longer use of nuclear power, Büning said: “Of course, negotiations are currently taking place in the coalition because the FDP is not sticking to agreements made in the cabinet. And I find it very exciting that Mr. Lindner now thinks he should reopen agreements.”

Before the Green Party Congress: Nouripour advertises for nuclear power plant stretching – with a dig at the CSU

Update from October 14, 9 a.m.: Shortly before the Green party conference at the weekend, co-chairman Omid Nouripour promoted the extension of German nuclear power plants. “We do things that we didn’t want to do, but we need quick solutions to existential problems,” said the 47-year-old from Düsseldorf Rheinische Post and the Bonner General indicator (Friday editions)-

However, the nuclear phase-out itself is not up for debate, the party chairman affirmed. The Greens would remain the “anti-nuclear party”. “But if the two nuclear power plants in the south are needed for grid stability this winter, because Bavaria in particular has overslept the grid expansion after all the years of the CSU government in energy policy, then we will support it.”

Extended operation is the continued operation of nuclear power plants, in which they generate less power, but no new fuel rods have to be used. This would be conceivable for the nuclear power plants Isar II in Bavaria and Neckarwestheim in Baden-Württemberg.

Explosive motions for the Green Party Congress: the Eco Party is struggling to keep its course

First report from October 14th: Bonn – The Greens were only able to hold three party congresses virtually because of the corona pandemic. Now the Greens are meeting again in person, from Friday, October 14th to Sunday, October 16th, for the 48th party congress in Bonn. 800 delegates gather to debate their course amid Ukraine war and energy crisis.

The Greens start on Friday, October 14th with the big topic of the energy crisis. Controversial discussions with the base are inevitable. Because for the Greens – originally emerged from the anti-nuclear movement – the continued operation of the German nuclear power plants is a red rag. Accordingly, there are also several grassroots motions on the agenda calling for an immediate phase-out of nuclear power. Economics Minister Robert Habeck, despite massive pressure before the party congress, avoided making major concessions on nuclear power plant runtimes.

Motions for the Green Party Congress: From voting rights for foreigners to tax cuts for vegans

Some other motions for the grassroots to vote on include:

Right to vote for foreigners who have lived in Germany for at least five years

Tax cut for vegan substitute products to seven percent

Psychotherapy for everyone

Admission of conscientious objectors from Russia and Belarus

Green party conference in Bonn: climate agenda item “infinitely important”

A genuine Green topic on Friday is the point: “Climate crisis as a task for mankind”. Originally scheduled for Sunday, October 16, as the very last item on the agenda, the Greens board has requested that it be brought forward to Friday – “so that the extremely important item on the agenda, climate, does not go down on Sunday as part of the increasing mood for departure,” as the application says.

No less precarious for the Greens is the topic of the Ukraine war, which is on the program of the party conference on Saturday, October 15. “Value-led, multilateral, capable of action: green peace and security policy at a turning point” is the cumbersome item on the agenda, which represents a turning point for the Greens like no other party. Supplying arms for a war in Europe under a Green Foreign Minister and a Green Vice Chancellor seemed unthinkable until recently. The situation is reminiscent of the party conference in 1999, when the Bundeswehr took part in a war operation in Kosovo for the first time since the Second World War – and the then Greens Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer was hit with red paint bags.

Annalena Baerbock will appear at the Green party conference on Saturday

It is unlikely that Annalena Baerbock will meet the same fate at her planned appearance at the party conference on Saturday. But there will probably be a great deal of talk on the subject of arms exports to Saudi Arabia, which Habeck and Baerbock agreed to in the traffic light coalition. A large alliance within the Greens has signed a motion against it because of “massive human rights violations”. (smu)