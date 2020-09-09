The robust value fluctuations on the inventory markets play into Lang & Schwarz’s playing cards. The specialist for inventory trade buying and selling and by-product securities earned virtually 12.4 million euros in its operative enterprise within the second quarter. In comparison with the primary quarter, this is a rise of 42 p.c; in the identical interval of the earlier yr a lack of virtually 1.7 million euros was incurred on account of adverse tax results. From Jens Castner

Though the whispered estimates of as much as 3.20 euros earnings per share (see Scorching Deal in difficulty 31/2020, web page 36) weren’t fairly achieved, the two.76 euros achieved are additionally worthy of all honor. On the half-year mark, the brokerage agency put in a results of EUR 4.57 per share. For the reason that constructive pattern continues within the third quarter, in keeping with statements by board member Torsten Klanten, the 4 to 4.50 euros estimated by BÖRSE ONLINE for all the yr are outdated.

The editorial staff is subsequently doubling the 2020 revenue estimate to 9 euros and is assuming an extra improve to 9.50 euros for the approaching yr. As a substitute of the earlier one hundred pc, solely half of the revenue is to be distributed. However, the dividend yield is over 14 p.c and the P / E ratio is under 4.



Our suggestion: Purchase.

