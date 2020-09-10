The excessive volatility on the inventory markets introduced Lang & Schwarz (L & S) wonderful enterprise within the first half of the yr. The revenue earlier than taxes rose from 1.69 million euros within the earlier yr to 21.12 million euros. By Peer Leugermann, Euro am Sonntag

The brokerage firm thus achieved earnings of EUR 4.57 per share. And: “With a view to the whole 2020 monetary yr, we anticipate that the document consequence achieved so removed from buying and selling actions may be additional expanded,” believes CEO Torsten Klanten. Traders ought to due to this fact hardly be bothered by the truth that they’re now contemplating distributing solely half of the revenue as an alternative of 100%. If earnings per share of EUR 2.76 are once more achieved within the third quarter, within the fourth quarter even the earlier yr’s determine of 38 cents can be sufficient to realize a complete of EUR 7.71 per share. If half of that is distributed, the dividend yield can be virtually twelve % at EUR 3.85 per share. In flip, needs the retained revenue Lengthy & Black spend money on the enterprise to proceed to drive development.

Epigenomics ought to have obtained essential information from America final week. On August 28, the US public well being insurers needed to resolve whether or not the Berliners’ blood-based colon most cancers check can be reimbursed or not. Nonetheless, the authority broke the deadline it had set itself. Purpose: scarce workers as a result of corona pandemic. In keeping with Epigenomics, nonetheless, the medical insurance firms wish to finish the examination as quickly as potential. In the interim, buyers ought to not become involved, as the worth is already pricing in a variety of fantasy.

Singulus wants new orders. Purpose: A twelve million euro bond from the mechanical engineering firm will mature in mid-2021. With out growing orders, nonetheless, the prospects for black numbers are slim and will probably be tough to refinance the bond cheaply. In keeping with CFO Markus Ehret, the order pipeline appears to be like promising, which is why new orders are anticipated within the coming weeks and months. Nonetheless, the inventory is just appropriate for extra risk-taking buyers.