The Greens' prestige social policy project, basic child welfare, is blocked by the FDP. Green Party leader Lang finds clear words.

Berlin – The dispute over the planned Basic child protection not only stirs up the traffic light coalition. The major project of Family Minister Lisa Paus (Alliance 90/The Greens) is in danger of failing and criticism is raining down on the Green politician from all sides. The Green Party leader and party friend Ricarda Lang has now joined the debate and called for an end to the dispute over the required number of new official positions.

Dispute over basic child welfare: Lang intervenes – “There won’t be 5,000 new jobs”

Paus had previously identified potential savings in the positions required for the implementation of basic child welfare. “It is clear that there will not be 5,000 new jobs. And so there is no reason for the debate to continue to get hung up on this number,” said Lang on Sunday evening Report from Berlin on ARD. Her party friend Paus has shown that she can look for compromises.

The question of how the number of jobs required can be reduced and how the best possible structures can be created now belongs in the parliamentary process. “And I expect everyone to get back into action now,” said Lang. With regard to the FDP, which does not consider Pau's bill to be approved, she said: “Anyone who is now calling for a new draft law gets the impression that it is more about blocking basic child welfare.

Debate about basic child welfare: Minister Paus ready to make concessions

On Saturday, Paus expressed understanding for the discussion about the number of jobs and the German Press Agency (dpa) said: “I am sure that the total number of jobs can still be reduced through synergy effects and consistent digitalization, among other things.”

The basic child welfare provision has been decided by the cabinet and is currently in the parliamentary consultation process. The basic child security is intended to bundle previous benefits such as child benefit, benefits from citizen's benefit for children and the child allowance. It is considered the Greens' prestige socio-political project.

Criticism of basic child security: Union politician suggests Paus resign

But while Lang stands by her Green party friend, harsh criticism of the controversial plans for basic child welfare comes from the CDU/CSU camp. The parliamentary managing director of the Union faction, Thorsten Frei, even suggested that the family minister resign. “Instead of creating even more bureaucracy, Ms. Paus should think about whether she is still the right person for this task,” said the CDU politician on Sunday dpa.

The constant conflict over the traffic lights is unbearable and does not help the children in need. In any case, it is to be expected that poverty structures would become more entrenched as a result of basic child security. Frei said the goal of bundling services is not wrong.

FDP opposes basic child welfare: Paus's initiative pilloried

However, Paus “can neither reasonably explain to the citizens nor their coalition partners what their model is supposed to improve.” Instead of presenting a coherent overall concept, “she just throws around fantasy numbers,” criticized the CDU politician. Frei promoted his group's concept of a “children's future benefit”. He said that this would combine the child allowance and the benefits for education and participation. “The additional money helps families who normally cannot afford it to pay for sports equipment, musical instruments or swimming lessons for their children.”

In the traffic light coalition, the coalition partner FDP in particular is opposing the current plans to implement basic child welfare, for which, according to Paus, 5,000 additional jobs would have to be created in the local family authorities. The FDP is literally brushing Paus off when it comes to basic child welfare. The Free Democrats therefore do not consider the bill passed by the cabinet in September to be approved and call the Paus proposals “absurd”. (with material from the dpa)