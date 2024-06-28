Juarez City.- For the repair of two valve covers installed on Teófilo Borunda Boulevard, two far right lanes in the west to east direction were blocked, reported the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board.

The parastatal indicated that one lane is free for traffic, the one on the extreme left, at the intersection with S. Antonio Street, a few meters before reaching Paseo De La Victoria.

He explained that personnel from the Drinking Water Department carry out these works because the valves showed damage to their infrastructure and to carry out the actions, these lanes had to be obstructed.

The actions will conclude tomorrow, Friday the 28th in the afternoon and that will be when the roads are completely unblocked, so that circulation returns to normal again.