Sunday, September 3, 2023, 09:47



It is possible that lately you have come across some pink and green lines on the street that you have not seen before. If not, you will probably come across them in the coming days, as they are one of the novelties of road signs, which are becoming more extensive to try to adapt to new realities and contexts. But the question is: Will you know what their meaning is or what they are for if you come across them?

The answer lies with the General Directorate of Traffic, which in 2023 has proposed to modernize its iconography and introduce new traffic signs along with other measures to guarantee driving and transit safety. One of the aspects that has been most taken into account is the improvement of mobility safety in Personal Mobility Vehicles (MVP). Specifically, these are micromobility solutions, electric bicycles, electric scooters, unicycles and other alternative means to the private car.

It is these recently appeared vehicles that have caused some chaos in the cities and the need to create new iconography. For example, the regulation of the DGT for the use of the electric scooter. In this sense, a somewhat colorful measure stands out: the lanes delimited by pink and green lines. They are designed to guarantee the safe movement of pedestrians, cyclists and users of electric scooters without jeopardizing the safety of other users.

In this way you can see the lane delimited with the green lines, designed for the exclusive use of runners or people who circulate on scooters, so that the sidewalk is left for pedestrians who are walking. Next to the green lane will be the pink one, intended for cyclists and scooter users, two means of transport that can complement each other since they circulate at similar speeds.