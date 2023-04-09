Allegri’s assistant: “The second half was better than the first. Chiesa entered well, Paredes too. We missed the goal, which is no small thing”

“The referee decides, those from Lazio say it’s not a foul, those from Juve that it is – said Landucci, Allegri’s deputy on the bench against Lazio due to the flu that blocked the coach from Livorno in Turin, regarding the dubious episodes in the match lost 2-1 by the bianconeri – We played a first half below our means, in the second half we deserved to equalize. The pitch said this, we accept the verdict. It’s a shame because we didn’t do well in the first half Chiesa got in well, Paredes too. We missed the goal, which is no small thing.”

Form question — “We started at the beginning of the year with Chiesa and Pogba in the team but we never had them. Chiesa has been out for a year, now it’s a positive note. We got 4 behind, it seemed better. In the second half we started well, we conceded immediately but we had several chances to equalise”. See also CR7 and Manchester United, it is a black crisis: the club loses 115.5 million pounds

From Vlahovic to Allegri — “The forwards have to find the goal, in the first half we didn’t look for it much. I agree on the tackles, you have to win them and not lose them. We were light”. On Allegri: “I heard him at the end of the game, we analyzed it. He said we had a good second half, not the first. We didn’t defend ourselves badly, we should have made our exits better. It’s not like they slipped us in, we were right. Let’s not make controversy about the episodes, let’s move forward”.

April 8 – 11.19pm

