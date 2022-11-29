SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Landslides blocked access to the Port of Paranaguá last night, impacting the arrival of goods such as grain, the port administration said on Tuesday.

Despite the road blocks, port operations continue normally, and the reflection of the interdictions is in the reception of the cargo through the access roads, said the Port’s Operations Directorate, in a note.

The port said it hopes to have stocks to operate in the period of lower flow of incoming cargo.

For all cargo segments operated by Paraná ports, storage capacity “is normal”.

The Paranaguá complex alone has a storage capacity of approximately 2 million tons of solid bulk exports, and there are approximately 1 million tons in stocks.

In October, the ports of the Paranaguá and Antonina complex handled around 5 million tons, with just over 3 million tons being exported.

According to the port, new barrier failures on the BR-277, the main access route to the ports of Paranaguá and Antonina, caused the total interdiction of the lane towards the coast.

“The roadblock is at KM 60, near the toll plaza, in São José dos Pinhais. No release date yet,” the statement said.

In addition to KM42, which had already been blocked by rockslides since October, new landslides occurred at kilometers 40 and 41.

The Federal Highway Police has guided the return towards Curitiba. On the way up, towards the capital of Paraná, the flow follows in just one lane.

Depending on the port, Rumo – the company that manages the railroad that connects Curitiba to Paranaguá – reported that there is also a ban on the railroad at the height of Serra do Mar, due to falling barriers and flooding of the tracks.

“The company is waiting for the water level to go down, to clear the road”, added the note.

The regulator ANTT said, in a note, that it monitors the situation on the highways and railways, noting that the most serious case so far is on BR-376/PR, managed by the concessionaire Arteris Litoral Sul, with blockades between the municipalities of Tijucas do Sul -PR, Guaratuba-PR and Garuva-SC.

According to the concessionaire’s call center, the alternative route for this stretch is Navegantes-Rio do Sul-Santa Cecília-Papanduva-Rio Negro-Tatuquara, following the BR-470 and BR-116. The same route, which would result in a journey of more than 500 kilometers, is suggested for the reverse route, from Paraná to Santa Catarina.

Both ANTT and Arteris Litoral Sul reported that there is no forecast for the release of the roads.

(By Ana Mano and Rafaella Barros; with additional reporting by Roberto Samora)