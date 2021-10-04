fromFlorian Naumann conclude

Thuringia is in a government crisis – meanwhile, a survey shows a completely mixed up balance of power. Bodo Ramelow has a lot to do.

Erfurt – Thuringia has politically highly turbulent one and a half years behind it: First the free choice of an FDP politician to short-term Prime Minister by the grace of the AfD, then this summer the loss of (almost) any majority options for Bodo Ramelow’s red-red-green government by a decision to withdraw from the CDU – and finally even a failed plan for new state elections.

According to a recent survey, the situation in the Free State north of Bavaria could remain tense: Because Ramelow’s left has apparently lost massive support in the population. According to the Insa survey commissioned by the Funke Group, the SPD is the biggest beneficiary. The Social Democrats multiply their result of the last election in the Sunday question. But it is even more eye-catching: The opinion polls now rate the AfD as the strongest force in Thuringia – also at the state political level.

Survey from Thuringia: Ramelow’s left collapses, SPD gains massively – AfD now the strongest force

In the federal election a week ago, the right-wing populists in the state received the most second votes. Now they are also in the front on Sunday’s question about the state election with 24 percent – ahead of the SPD with 21 percent and the Left with 20 percent. A striking result, especially in view of the fact that the Thuringian AfD around right winger Björn Höcke is being observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Results of the Thuringia survey of October 4th

AfD: 24 percent (+ 2 percentage points compared to the previous survey)

SPD: 21 percent (+ 12)

Left: 20 percent (- 7)

CDU: 15 percent (- 6)

FDP: 8 percent (+/- 0)

Green: 8 percent (+/- 0)

Source: Insa on behalf of the Funke media group. For the survey, the Erfurt Insa-Institut surveyed 1,074 adults by phone and internet after September 29th.

However, the AfD did not benefit too much from the political situation in the Erfurt state parliament: 24 percent in a hypothetical state election next Sunday would mean an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to the 2019 result. The fluctuations in the other parties are much more violent: The left is estimated to be 11 percentage points weaker than in the 2019 election, the CDU just under 7 percentage points – the SPD, on the other hand, wins a whopping 12.8 percentage points on its minus result of 8.2 percent at the time added.

In July, the Social Democrats were still below the 10 percent mark in the previous survey. At that time, the left was still in the front with 27 percent. The Greens and the FDP, on the other hand, could each increase by around 3 percent compared to their election results – and also remain stable at 8 percent each compared to the last survey. That, although the Liberals had recently even lost their parliamentary group status in the Thuringian state parliament.

Survey: Red-Red-Green or four-party alliance – Thuringia continues to face major problems

If the result were actually like this – it would have comparatively minor consequences: The current minority government consisting of the Left, SPD and Greens would probably again have a parliamentary majority of 48 percent. However, the SPD would then provide the Prime Minister, for the first time in the comparatively short history of the state. It is possible that the party is currently benefiting from the much-vaunted “federal trend”. However, this is likely to have evaporated again by the election date, which is still valid in 2024.

The only possible coalition alternative in the current survey scenario throws a spotlight on the very special conditions in Thuringia: the SPD, CDU, FDP and Greens together make up 51 percent – for such a red-black-yellow-green coalition there has not yet been one widely common names. However, according to the current status, there are no other variants. Because CDU and FDP rule out cooperation with the left. None of the state parliament parties want to form a coalition with the AfD.

With this core problem, the absence of parliamentary majorities, Ramelow will have to continue to struggle for the time being. Red-Red-Green had ruled out a new election after the failed attempt in the summer. The left must probably hope for support from the FDP or (again) from the CDU – otherwise there is a threat of political standstill, the outcome is open. Another hope could be for further fluctuations in voting intentions. Because the survey results, which are difficult to interpret, should definitely show one thing: There are hardly any party ties in Thuringia. (fn)