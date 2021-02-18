300 square meters of triple twist mesh is being attached to a slope on the Sa Calobra road which is nicknamed the snake by locals, to prevent landslides.

It’s a continuation of work done in 2019 when 1,500 meters of triple twist mesh were installed on five slopes and it’s costing 8,000 euros.

“The triple twist mesh will be integrated into the environment, like it was in 2019, ”Said Carreteres.

At the same time, the workers are carrying out maintenance on existing mesh, adjusting their levels and removing rocks.

“We are making sure the rocks don’t hit the road, or even worse, the road users, “said Carreteres.

Containment nets have been installed at different points of the Serra de Tramuntana, such as Carrer de Banyalbufar and the road to Formentor, where there was a major landslide after heavy rains last April. There were also numerous rock falls when the DANA hit the island in September last year.