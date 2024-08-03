Chiavari – It is bathing ban started todayanchoring, professional and amateur fishing for 200 meters below the Hill of Graces for landslide movements.

The order was issued by the Port Authority of Santa Margherita Ligure following dangerous rockfalls to the west of the Chiavari coast while there were many bathers on the cliff. Furthermore, surface and underwater activities will not be permitted within 200 meters of the coast.