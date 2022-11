Part of a mountain gave way and hit several houses on the island of Ischia, located in southern Italy. 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

A large landslide on the island of Ischia, Italy, was recorded after heavy rains hit the region. There are at least 13 missing, in addition to several destroyed houses and completely flooded streets. The search for the victims is hampered by the rains that continue to hit the region this Saturday (26).

Earlier, the Minister of Infrastructure of Italy, Matteo Salvini, had confirmed that at least eight people would have died due to the collapse, but the information was denied by other Italian authorities. The island of Ischia, which is close to Naples, last night had torrential rains that caused flooding and a serious landslide that hit the municipality of Casamicciola.

Part of a mountain gave way and hit several houses. Among the missing are three family members, including a young child, and a 25-year-old foreign student whose nationality has yet to be confirmed, according to local media.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said she remains in “constant contact” with the Minister of Civil Protection and Maritime Policies, Nello Musumeci, and regional authorities, and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. The mayor of Ischia, Enzo Ferrandino, described the incident as a “tragedy” and urged people not to leave their homes.