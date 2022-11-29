Home page World

After a landslide in Ischia, a small dog was stuck in the car for almost three days. Its owner died in the mudslide. © Ciro Fusco/imago

The time after the landslide on the island of Ischia is pressing. Rescue teams tirelessly search meter by meter for the missing persons. New storms are announced for Italy.

Naples/Casamicciola – The fire brigade forces continue to dig in the mud. They are tirelessly searching for the missing people on the island of Ischia (Italy). At least eight people, including three children and a baby, lost their lives in the storm. People are still missing. Two other bodies were located on Tuesday morning, Italian news channel Rai reports. It is said to be the parents of the children who have been found in the past few days. This increases the death toll to ten.

Landslide on Ischia: Firefighters discovered a small dog in the car wreck

On Saturday night, a massive mudslide broke out on Mount Epomeo. On her way, she took everything with her. Since then, the street Via Celario no longer exists in the coastal town of Casamicciola. The area was completely devastated by the landslide. Masses of mud destroyed cars and buses and houses.

160 firefighters have been on duty on Ischia for over 48 hours. Firefighters discovered a small dog in a car around 72 hours after the landslide. Photos show the dog looking through a car windshield. The silver carriage lies on its side, badly damaged. The vehicle is said to have been swept away by the mudslide more than ten meters away, Italian media reports. Particularly tragic: the dog belongs to one of the first victims of the landslide on November 26th.

Landslide on Ischia: rescuers under time pressure – new storms approaching

While rescue teams continue to dig in certain zones with shovels, divers continue to scan the seabed at the port with sonars. But the weather forecast is worrying. Storms are again forecast for Italy in the next few hours and days. Heavy rainfall is expected on the Mediterranean island in the Gulf of Naples. According to the rescuers, the search for the last missing person has top priority. Also the question of when the residents can return to their homes. But the situation on the ground is complicated. Some of the existing structures are unsafe and special security measures must be taken, explained Adriano De Acutis, provincial commander of the Naples fire brigade, according to Rai.

The Italian public prosecutor is now investigating. Building permits and maintenance of the river bed will be examined. Everywhere on the island of Ischia there are houses with a sea view – built illegally, according to an allegation shortly after the deadly landslide. In addition, the affected places are known as risk areas for landslides. Protection has been neglected.

After a landslide on Ischia: emergency services continue to search for missing persons around the clock. © Twitter Vigili del Fuoco

Former Chancellor Merkel mourns the victims of the storm on Ischia

The Italian island of Ischia is a popular holiday destination. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly vacationed on the island. After the severe storm at the weekend, the CDU politician was concerned and expressed her sympathy to the people. “I mourn with you for the victims and my thoughts are with your relatives, with everyone affected by the disaster and with the rescue workers,” said a statement on Monday on the official website of the 68-year-old. Merkel knows the holiday island on the Gulf of Naples, which is popular with tourists, well. People grew on her. (ml)