According to the government of Arequipa, around 12,000 people are homeless as a result of the heavy rains.

Landslides in the region of Arequipa, in southern Peru, left at least 15 dead, 20 injured and 2 missing on Monday (6.Feb.2023). You data are from undecided (National Institute of Civil Defense), arm of the Peruvian Ministry of Defense.

The governor of Arequipa, Rohel Sánchez, warned that the death toll could rise, especially in regions that have mining companies. “There is a high probability of having dead people in the tunnels.”, said Sánchez, according to the news agency AFP.

The landslides started on Sunday (5.Feb.), caused by heavy rains. The Nicolás Valcárcel district, in the department of Arequipa, was hardest hit.

The number of people impacted by the rains in the region reaches 12,000, the governor said in an interview with the television network. Channel N.

Authorities in Arequipa asked the central government of the capital Lima to declare a state of emergency. At the same time, the Army provided helicopters, supplies and professionals to help rescue victims. See also The winner is already determined after the forecast

On Monday night (6.jan), Indeci issued a announcement informing that 108 districts in the southern region of Peru are under alert for the risk of landslides. Arequipa is the department with the highest number of risk alerts “very high”.