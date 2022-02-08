BOGOTA (Reuters) – At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday and another 35 were injured in a landslide that buried several houses in a city in central Colombia, in the worst tragedy amid the current rainy season, the Unit said. National Council for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, was recorded in the municipality of Dosquebradas, near the city of Pereira, in the department of Risaralda, in the coffee-growing region of the center of the country.

“After the mass movement that affected the community of the La Esneda neighborhood, an updated report indicates that 35 people were injured, 14 lost their lives and one is still missing,” state-owned UNGRD said on its Twitter account.

Local authorities reported the evacuation of 52 houses located in the area of ​​the collapse where the Otún River also overflowed and flooded the region.

Landslides and floods are frequent in the South American country of 50 million people.

A series of landslides and floods devastated the city of Mocoa in April 2017, leaving at least 322 dead, 71 missing and more than 4,500 affected, in what was considered the worst natural tragedy in Colombia’s recent history.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta)

