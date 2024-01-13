Disaster hit the indigenous community in the city of Carmen del Atrato; Most of the victims are children, says government

A landslide killed at least 33 people in an indigenous community of Carmen del Atrato, Colombia, on Friday (12 January 2024). The region faced heavy rains for more than 24 hours before the disaster. On social media, the country's authorities reported that most of the victims were children who lived there.

“Search and rescue efforts continue for people who remain trapped in the landslide on the Quibdó-Medellín highway, in Carmen del Atrato. I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, most of them girls and boys, according to preliminary reports from the territory. All our solidarity with the department of Chocó and the families of the victims”, he wrote the vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, on X (ex-Twitter).

The land has blocked the passage from the city of Quibdó to Medellín, making rescue operations difficult. In X, the Colombian police he speaks in “adverse conditions and unstable terrain” while continuing to search the region. The country's army reported which made more than 50 soldiers available to work alongside the relief team. There is still no information on the number of missing or injured.

In a video on social media, it is possible to see the moment when the earth gives way and advances on a line of cars traveling on the affected highway.

Watch (44s):