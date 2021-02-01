At least five people have died in a landslide in eastern Papua New Guinea, reports Radio New Zealand…

The incident took place in the area of ​​the city of Bulolo in the province of Morobe. According to the radio station, the landslide caused a sharp rise in water in a nearby river.

The incident killed five people, including two children. Their bodies were recovered by rescuers from the rubble.

Three more people are currently reported missing. Search work is underway on the spot.

We will remind that earlier as a result of a landslide on the island of Java 11 people died.