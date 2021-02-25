Five people became victims of a landslide in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi, reports Xinhua…

It is clarified that the incident happened at a gold mine. Another 70 people are missing. Other details have not yet been provided.

As a reminder, in January, as a result of a landslide on the Indonesian island of Java, at least 11 people died, and 18 more were injured. It was noted that the landslide was caused by heavy rainfall.

In February, about 40 districts in Jakarta were hit by heavy rains. The flooding led to the collapse of a suspension bridge on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing nine people. Meteorologists predict rainy weather in Indonesia until March.