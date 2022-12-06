An incident in Pueblo Rico, in the west of the country, left another 9 people injured; government maintains “high alert”

At least 34 people died on Sunday (4.Dec.2022) in a landslide in Pueblo Rico, western Colombia, 407 km from the capital, Bogota. Another 9 were injured. The president, Gustavo Petro, stated that the families of the victims will have “Full support from the National Government”🇧🇷

According to National Disaster Risk Management Unit, the forecast is that the bodies will be transported this Monday (Dec 5) to the city of Pereira. The Ministry of Health will monitor the compensation processes.

A bus was buried on a road between the departments of Chocó and Risaralda. It carried 37 people, including 8 minors.

Colombian government spokesman Alfonso Prada declared that “stays high alert” all over the country.

“I regret, on behalf of the President of the Republic, our Vice-President and the entire Government, and I intend to speak on behalf of all Colombians, the tragedy that occurred on the Pereira – Quibdó road, in the department of Risaralda, bound for the Pacific”said Prada.

The Presidency has convened a national Unified Command Post, which will meet in Bogotá and will be led by Petro to adopt measures to recover the infrastructure.