A landslide caused by heavy rain killed two people early this Sunday (25.Dec.2022) in the rural area of ​​Antônio Dias, in the Vale do Rio Doce region, in Minas Gerais. According to information from the Military Police and the Municipal Fire Department, another 11 people were rescued and two are missing.

According to firefighters and the Civil Defense of Ipatinga, a town close to Antônio Dias, at least 4 houses were hit by a slope during the episode and collapsed. It was also reported that people were there to celebrate Christmas, in a get-together. The rain lasted for about 2 hours.

On the afternoon of this Sunday (25.10), the Government of Minas Gerais informed that the State Civil Police is working to identify all the victims of the landslide. Among the bodies already recognized are two women. The survivors were taken to hospitals in the region.

“The Government of Minas Gerais, through the Civil Defense and other State bodies, will remain until the missing persons are located and essential services are restored”he said in an official note.

O DNIT (National Department of Transport Infrastructure) stated that teams from the department worked on cleaning, “recovery” and on “slope protection” at km 291 of the BR-381, towards Antônio Dias, the city where the landslide was recorded.

Traffic on the highway was cleared after about 2 hours.

Since last week, Minas Gerais has been one of the main states affected by the rains. The latest bulletin from the state Civil Defense, released at 08h this Sunday (25.dec) counted 7,370 displaced and 1,484 homeless. It was not informed whether the episode in Antônio Dias was included in the balance sheet.

The number of people displaced has increased since Saturday (24.10), with over 70 people having to go to family homes due to the rains. The number of homeless people, that is, those who are in shelters (public or private), remained the same. Here’s the full (794 KB).

RAIN IN BRAZIL

In addition to Minas Gerais, other states are also affected by the heavy rains that hit some regions. In Bahia, for example, 188,104 people were affected, according to Sudec (Superintendence of Protection and Civil Defense of Bahia) in an update on December 25.

In the state, one death was recorded and 7 were injured. Sudec also reported that 1,740 are homeless and 20,262 displaced. In total, 92 municipalities were affected, 62 of which declared an emergency situation.

In Espírito Santo, a person also died due to the rains. Another 1,243 are displaced and 495 were left homeless, according to the State Civil Defense. In addition, 14 cities in Espírito Santo are in an emergency situation. Here’s the full (1 MB).

O Inmet (Institute of Meteorology) issued this Sunday (25.Dec) an alert of “heavy rains” for 21 States and the DF (Federal District). Only Roraima, Amapá, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba and Alagoas are not under alert.

The State of Goiás and the Federal District received a warning of “danger” with intense winds and risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. Areas of Acre, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Amazonas, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Piauí and Rondônia also under the orange warning.

The other regions at risk of rain are under a yellow signal, that is, “potential danger”🇧🇷 Intense winds are also expected, but with less water and with a low possibility of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding or electrical discharges.

Read below the map of Inmet this Sunday (25.dec):