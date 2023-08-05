A landslide in Georgia’s Shovi mountain resort has killed at least 11 people, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

According to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people are still missing. Rescue operations were in full swing.

Drone footage of the landslide showed mud, logs and other debris partially covering the valley floor.

Storms hit southern Austria

In the south of Austria, several municipalities have also sounded the alarm because of flooding as a result of the heavy rainfall. Emergency services have been deployed en masse. Meteorologists warn of more heavy rains.

In the municipality of Sankt Paul im Lavanttal in the state of Carinthia, seventy houses have been evacuated as a precaution. Residents were asked to take the most necessary items to friends and family and an emergency shelter was set up. There were also evacuations in other places. According to energy company Energie Steiermark, about 4,000 households were without power on Friday morning.

Floods

Heavy rainfall on Friday caused mudslides and flooding. The Ljubelj mountain pass received as much rain in 24 hours as normally falls in a whole month. In Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia, a dam threatens to break, causing the district of Viktring to be partially submerged. Residents have been called upon to prepare.

President Alexander Van der Bellen thanked the emergency services for their efforts on X, formerly Twitter. “I would like to thank all emergency services deployed in the storm for their work. Keep taking good care of each other.”

Dutch dead

Neighboring Slovenia is also ravaged by storms. At least three people died there, including two Dutch people, due to the storm. 16,000 households were without power. Prime Minister Robert Golob said it was the worst natural disaster to hit the country in more than 30 years, according to Slovenia's STA news agency.

In Croatia, emergency services have also been mobilized amid fears that the floods would spread. In northern Croatia, the water level in the rivers rose significantly.

