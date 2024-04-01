Rail traffic was suspended along the Cuneo-Ventimiglia route due to a landslide caused by bad weather in the Roja valley, in French territory. The landslide, which also affected the road, occurred between Tenda and Vievola, in French territory. Regional trains are experiencing cancellations and route limitations. Movements on the Cuneo-Limone Piemonte stretch are regular.

At least two fords for vehicular traffic in the transalpine stretch were also closed to traffic due to the flooding of the Roja