At a depth of more than 900 meters, the bodies of three geologists were buried who were carrying out an inspection mission at a potash mine located in the province of Súria, near Barcelona.

According to preliminary versions of the event, the collapse occurred around 8:53 in the morning, but the bodies could only be helped by fire personnel around 5:00 in the afternoon.

Several control units and even a helicopter arrived at the scene to attend to the emergencywhich according to mine workers, occurred because the place did not have all the protection measures to care for the lives of the workers.

A first hypothesis says that in this case of explorations, anchors and metallic meshes must be placed to avoid landslides. However, everything indicates that at the time of the accident these precautionary measures were not active.

The collapse caused the death of three men between the ages of 28 and 31.

Furthermore, it is said that two of them were studying a master’s degree in mining issues and the other was already advancing with his doctoral studies.

Among the victims was a Colombian citizen who worked in the mine.

Spanish authorities have already opened a preliminary investigation to find out the reasons for the event. They also announced that three weeks ago the General Sub-directorate of Mines of the regional Government of Catalonia had been in the mine conducting an inspection of the place, but at that time they did not notice any irregularities.

It is said that in the mine they work around 900 peoplebut that at the time of the accident only 240 were on duty.

For now, inspection work continues inside the mine, where 8 deaths have already been reported due to this type of accident.

