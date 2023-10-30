Chiavari – The Val d’Aveto state road 586 is blocked before the town of Rezzoaglio. Tons of earth, stones and trees have invaded the roadway, effectively making transit to and from Rezzoaglio and Santo Stefano d Aveto impossible, blocking all vehicular traffic.

On site are the firefighters, the mountain rescue team and Anas vehicles whose technicians are trying to open a passage for the emergency vehicles.

The landslide in Rezzoaglio: tons of earth, stones and trees fell

Due to the new wave of bad weather that hit Liguria it is in force the orange alert remains until 8pm in the center of the region and until midnight in the Levante (full details here).