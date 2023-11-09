Genoa – A landslide occurred in the evening in the Trasta area, uphill Cà dei Trenta. On site the local police and firefighters. Thirty families are isolated, the rescue teams are busy trying to find passage for the ambulances. There is also a health facility in the area. At the moment there are no injuries, but the landslide is large and the intervention will be particularly challenging.

Overnight the landslide will be monitored, tomorrow morning (Friday) the firefighters will decide what type of intervention to do.