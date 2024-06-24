Genoa – Following the intense rains of the last few hours, in the evening of today (24 June) a landslide affected the municipal road that connects the center of the Municipality of Torriglia to the hamlet of Pentema, in the province of Genoa. The Liguria Region, through the Civil Protection councilor, Giacomo Giampedrone, and the Civil Protection operations room, is in constant contact with the mayor to monitor the situation following the collapse of large boulders that fell onto the road. Fortunately, no damage to property or people occurred.

“We immediately took action as the Liguria Region to verify that emergency services were guaranteed through an alternative route, which is the partially unpaved road connecting to Montoggio – comments the regional councilor for Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone -. We are aware of the difficulties caused by this situation, but monitoring is constant and the roadway clearing operations will begin tomorrow.”