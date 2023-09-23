MDue to traffic, more than a hundred meters of road collapsed in Sweden. According to police, around a dozen cars were affected by the incident near Gothenburg on Saturday. Three people were slightly injured and taken to hospital. Several cars are said to have fallen over the edge of the destroyed European road E6 near Stenungsund near Gothenburg.

Footage showed a long crack through the area near a gas station. Parts of the roof of a fast food restaurant collapsed. There is still no clear picture of what happened and how it could have happened, the police said. In total it was an area of ​​700 by 200 meters.

Explosions suspected to be responsible for landslide

The cause of the road breaking in Stenungsund, about 40 kilometers north of Gothenburg, was initially unclear. Investigations are currently underway, and according to the Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang (VG), the police believe that blasting at a nearby construction site could have triggered the landslide.



The hole in the road caused by the landslide is 200 meters in diameter.

:



Image: dpa



According to the municipality of Stenungsund, it happened on Saturday night around 1:20 a.m. According to Swedish media, special forces and search dogs searched the affected area to ensure that there were no people in the masses of earth. Police have launched an investigation into work at a construction site in the area. Blasts were carried out there. It is still unclear whether there is a connection to the landslide.

E6 motorway closed for months

According to VG, local police warned people not to enter the affected area and threatened imprisonment: “It is a very dangerous place. Landslides can still occur. The public is not allowed to approach under any circumstances.”

Jørgen Einarsson, regional director of the Swedish Transport Administration, said at a press conference: “What is certain is that the E6 will be closed for several months.” According to VG, this closure will have a significant impact on traffic, with around 10,000 cars per day having to be diverted to other locations.

Previous landslides in Sweden often had to do with heavy rainfall and also with the nature of the soil there.

The European route E6 runs over thousands of kilometers in Scandinavia from the far north across large parts of Norway to the southern Swedish port city of Trelleborg, from where Baltic Sea ferries also cross to Rostock and Travemünde. Stenungsund is almost 40 kilometers north of Gothenburg.