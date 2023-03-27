Quito (AFP) – The disaster was caused by intense rains, which have been recorded in the country since January, and leaves at least 16 people dead as a result of a landslide in southern Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR) reported on Monday. ).

The avalanche occurred on Sunday night in Alausí, in the province of Chimborazo, some 300 km south of Quito, and also left some 500 homeless as well as dozens of houses buried in mud, according to the bulletin. Authorities are looking for seven missing.

“We stayed on the street, there are nine of my family who have finished (deceased). They are buried,” said Luis Gonzales between sobs, interviewed by the Teleamazonas channel. The man was looking for his sister without much hope, since they told him that “everything is covered” by rubble.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, indicated on Twitter that fire teams from neighboring towns have been traveling since dawn “to care for affected citizens.”

OFFICIAL RELEASE | The National Government has deployed its entire contingent for immediate attention to the affected citizens in Alausí. pic.twitter.com/BU5LxVL7Wg — Communication Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@ComunicacionEc) March 27, 2023



“The government is fully active, focused on the Alausí tragedy,” said the president in a video posted on the same social network.

Images broadcast in local media showed dozens of rescuers and people in civilian clothes trying to remove debris with the help of flashlights in the middle of the night.

In daylight, you could see an immense mud stain that stretched out in the middle of the green mountains that surround Alausí, where some 45,000 people live. Inside the city, shocked faces and on the verge of tears awaited news.

Attention to victims

The area where the tragedy occurred had been on “yellow alert” since February due to landslides. In addition, the authorities had alerted about the collapse of the E35 road in the Casual sector, from where part of the mountain fell.

Map of Ecuador locating the town of Alausí, in the province of Chimborazo, where a landslide killed at least 16 people © Gustavo IZUS / AFP

The government of Chimborazo indicated that it is preparing food collection centers to attend to those affected. The Armed Forces collaborate with the transportation of supplies for temporary accommodation.

For its part, the Red Cross is at the site of the landslide and provides “pre-hospital care” to the victims. Inhabitants of neighboring towns also came at dawn to help in the rescue.

Alausí is known worldwide for the “Devil’s Nose”, a steep slope through which Ecuador’s trans-Andean railway line passes, a section known as the “most difficult train in the world” due to its danger.

Since January, the heavy rains left 22 people dead and 346 homeless in Ecuador; more than 6,900 houses were affected and 72 destroyed, according to the SNGR.

The hardest-hit provinces are the coastal Manabí, Guayas, Santa Elena, El Oro, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas and Los Ríos, and the Andean Cotopaxi, Bolívar and Chimborazo.

According to the SNGR, so far this year, 987 dangerous events due to rain, such as floods and landslides, have been reported.

Rainfall and an earthquake, which left 15 dead, forced the government last week to declare a state of emergency for 60 days in 13 of the 24 provinces, in order to mobilize economic resources to care for the victims.

In addition, in February, the rains led to the suspension of crude oil pumping for five days, because an oil pipeline was in danger due to the collapse of a bridge.