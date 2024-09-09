Home World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

Italy is hit by severe storms. Rome and Tuscany are particularly affected. In South Tyrol, heavy rain caused a mudslide.

Rome – The heat wave in Italy seems to be over for now. The “murderous heat”, as one weather expert called it, is not giving way to pleasantly cooler temperatures, but is being immediately replaced by the next extreme weather: severe storms are rolling across the country. Floods, fallen trees and landslides are the result.

Last week there were severe storms in Italy, which led to flooded streets. © Alessandro Bremec/imago

Storm in Italy: Several streets in Rome flooded after heavy rain

Last week, there was heavy rain in Rome, Milan and Turin – including flooding and fallen trees. Now the next wave of storms is following, which is also hitting southern Italy and the upper Adriatic. On Sunday evening (8 September) the first rain showers fell in Rome, as the Italian newspaper The Republic writes. These developed into heavy rain showers overnight.

Streets in the city center were flooded – three subway stations had to close due to storm damage, the paper added. The fire brigade has carried out around 100 operations since midnight, mainly due to fallen trees and branches and water damage. In some streets, water has penetrated into parked cars and the courtyards of houses, and especially into garages and cellars.

Due to storms in Italy: Part of a church roof collapsed

Chaos reigns especially in the Ostia district, where residents complain about the poor sewage system. “We are tired of being flooded every time it rains. The storm drains have been renewed, but it has not helped, it is a waste of public money,” he said. The Republic a speaker.

In Fregene, a suburb of the Roman municipality of Fiumicino, part of the roof of the church of San Gabriele dell’Addolorata in Via Silvi Marina collapsed during the night. The restaurant next door was also damaged. However, as the restaurant was already closed, no one was injured, say the Carabinieri and the fire brigade.

Storms hit Tuscany: Italian newspaper reports “bestial Sunday”

Tuscany was also hit by severe storms. Storms, hail and tornadoes swept across the region on Sunday. It was a “domenica bestiale” – a “bestial Sunday”, reports the Italian newspaper The NationalThe cities of Siena, Livorno and Prato were particularly badly hit. Videos on X show the extent of the storms.

In South Tyrol, heavy rain caused a landslide. How South Tyrol News reported that the mudslide occurred on Monday night from the Eiswandfernerbach in Trafoi in the municipality of Stilfs. There had been heavy rain showers beforehand. The mudslide completely filled up the stream bed above the pedestrian bridge near the “Holy Three Wells” church. “We have a large excavator on site and are trying to clear the stream bed under the bridge so that it is not completely covered in mudslides or washed away,” the paper quoted Peter Egger, director of the Office for Torrent and Avalanche Control West. In the Lake Garda region, 60 tourists were recently stranded in an Alpine hut after a landslide.

According to the weather forecast, residents of the regions affected by the storms can soon breathe a sigh of relief: According to the Italian weather portal, temperatures are expected to metero.it gradually subside, but over the course of the week the storm situation will calm down and pleasant autumn weather will return. Only in the south of the country will isolated storms and rain showers be expected in the coming days. (tt)