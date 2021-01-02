Landslide in Norway Landslides can also occur in Finland, but there is hardly any clay like Norway in the soil

Running clay occurs mainly in the soils of Norway, Sweden and Canada. It does not occur much in Finland. There have also been landslides in Finland, albeit on a smaller scale than in Norway.

Norwegian The cause of the early Wednesday morning landslide in the municipality of Gjerdrum is currently being investigated. According to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Agency NVE, the so-called runoff kvikkleireskred.

They reported on Thursday Evening News and Evening paper.

Running clay is mainly found in the soils of Norway, Sweden and Canada. It is hardly met in Finland, says a leading expert from the Geological Survey of Finland Heini Reijonen.

Running clay is a type of clay that is born after the ice age, usually in salty seawater. The clay is aqueous, but the salt contained in seawater seems to cement the clay and make it sustainable, Reijonen describes.

With the uplift that began after the ice age, the clay has risen above sea level and thus also exposed to rain and the effects of fresh water.

“As the salt is washed away over time, the carrying capacity of the clay is lost. Then the running clays are sensitive to movement. A small earthquake, earthmoving work or even a smaller cause may set them in motion, ”says Reijonen.

Landslides can also be exposed to, for example, flowing water that slowly gnaws on a creek or riverbed, causing erosion.

Can be found on the NVE website map according to Gjerdrum, the accident site is located in an area where clay is present in the soil. The country’s largest runoff areas are located on both sides of the Oslo Fjord and in the central parts of the country around Trondheim.

Quite Even large landslides are in principle also possible in Finland. The matter was assessed by HS on Wednesday in an interview also group manager of the Geological Survey of Finland Timo Ruskeeniemi.

There have been landslides in Finland, albeit on a smaller scale than in Norway, confirms Reijonen.

“Finland’s landslides have taken place in clayey areas, even though they are not clay. They have been in the Aura River, the Aura River Valley and the Haliko area. They have been associated with, for example, clay pots and river banks, ”says Reijonen.

According to Reijonen, Finnish soils contain clay of the same age as Norway.

“But they have layered over time in different environments and are not equally risky,” he adds.

In Norway, the height differences are also larger than in Finland. Finland is also inhabited, for example, on the slopes of ridges, but Reijonen does not consider their risk of landslides to be very high.

“Ridges are usually gravel and sand ridges. Clay occurs at the edges of the ridges, but they are less sensitive to landslides. The ridges usually also have vegetation that binds the soil, ”says Reijonen.

Climate change can increase the risk of landslides because winters are warmer and wetter than before. In both Norway and Finland, 2020 was the warmest year in the country’s measurement history. The day before the accident was also a very rainy Norwegian newspaper in the Gjerdrum area According to VG.

Although the risk of landslides of a similar size in Finland is very small, climate change poses challenges to construction in Finland as well.

Increasing flood risk is causing problems in lowlands. Climate change will increase the height variation of the groundwater surface, making it more difficult to control the humidity of properties.

In Finland, however, the effects of climate change on soil stability have been small compared to Norway, Reijonen adds.

Similar Accidents can be prevented with adequate basic research and the development of soil stabilization methods, Reijonen estimates.

“On a small scale, the options for running water are in practice changing or moving the soil or stabilizing the soil with concrete piles or adding salt. Some of the methods are still under development. After all, the costs can be huge, and you have to think about what makes sense at some point. ”

In Norway, land has also been stabilized by embankment.

According to Reijonen, it can be difficult to do anything for construction clay in areas where the deposit is large.

So far, Reijanen has not been informed of how thick the clay layer in the Gjerdrum accident area is.

Yet it is too early to say whether the accident will lead to changes in construction.

“If the scene of an accident has been found to be good building land and this kind of thing happens unexpectedly, then yes, you have to rethink the risks. Not all risks can always be completely eliminated. ”

“If it is found that climate change had an impact on the accident, further research must be done to better identify the risks,” says Reijonen.