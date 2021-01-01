Landslide in Norway It wasn’t even five o’clock in the morning when Jan-Tore Bariås fell with his cars in the pitch black “straight down” – now he tells HS how he managed to escape the mud race

“The car spun on its roof, the airbag deployed and I didn’t get my seat belt off right away. The moment had to be oriented to where I am. ”

Last Wednesday morning, except for the miserable weather, was quite common in a detached house area near Ask in the municipal center of Gjerdrum in Norway, thirty kilometers northeast of Oslo.

Jan-Tore Bariås, 60, woke up early at home in a six-apartment condominium. Work on the central warehouse of Bama, Norway’s largest fruit and vegetable company, on the outskirts of Oslo began at five in the morning.

Married to Jan-Toren Wenche Bariås, 57, was left in the lurch as the host launched its six-year-old Toyota Avensis and headed for the bow toward the E 6 highway.

Emil Bariås (top row on the left), Jan-Tore Bariås, Emmi Eskola-Bariås and Wenche Bariås on Friday at the Olavsgaard Hotel near the sinking site.­

It was 20 minutes to five. It was pitch black and the snowstorm was getting worse.

After a few hundred meters of driving, the road disappeared from below.

“I fell straight down seven to eight meters, ”Bariås tells HS by telephone about the evacuation center at Olavsgaard Hotel in Gjerdrum. “The car spun on its roof, the airbag deployed and I didn’t get my seat belt off right away. The moment had to be oriented to where I am. ”

Bariås quickly got out of the roof of a car hit by mud, the engine of which was still running.

“The chest hurt a little because the seat belt had been tightened and the airbag deployed. And there are a couple of bruises on the left hand, nothing more. ”

“There was a house on the edge of the gorge, part of which was empty,” Bariås reiterates his first observations from the gulf torn by the landslide. “Residents there tried to show signs with potential flashlights to potential rescuers.”

“I estimated the gorge to be 60 meters wide and three to four hundred meters long, but later it turned out it was much bigger.”

“There it was dark and wet and it was difficult to get ahead in any direction. Ten minutes later, I found a couple of cars and started checking to see if there were anyone in them. ”

“That’s when I heard the old man’s voice, there he was at the bottom of the montu in a t-shirt and barefoot.”

Bariås did not know the old man sliding to the bottom of the gorge with the landslide before. He estimates this to be 75 to 80 years old. The man seemed to be cold, so Bariås gave him his work jacket.

“We set out to move in the direction I think would be easiest to get up. But it didn’t work out. ”

Something after a while, a rescue helicopter with floodlights appeared above the gorge, and Bariås tried to swing the signs into the upper air.

Aerial view of a helicopter on Friday from the Gjerdum area of ​​Norway.­

“The helicopter first went to pick up the family from that house on the edge of the gorge, and then they came back. The scuba diver first lifted the old man and then me to the helicopter. ”

“There were six to seven of us rescued in the helicopter. We flew just a couple of hundred meters away and there we were transferred to an ambulance and taken to City Hall. There, everything was registered and brought to the hotel by bus. ”

Bariås managed to be at the bottom of the gorge in his own opinion, maybe three-quarters.

Bariåsien the house is the last on the street, 200-250 meters from the edge of the gorge and remained intact.

Wenche Bariås had no information early in the morning that her husband was not in a vegetable store but at the bottom of a muddy gorge. He only heard about the incident when the emergency center was called and asked if he could leave his home on his own advice.

Wenche chose a detour along the walkway and before long got on an evacuation bus ride to the hotel.

“Our house is at the end of the road, the furthest from the gorge, and it was spared. But we are not allowed to go there yet, ”says Jan-Tore. “A press conference is held here once a day here at the hotel to find out about the situation. I think it may be a month before we get home. ”

The couple both adult boys live close to their parents. The Finnish wife of a 30-year-old Emil son Emmi Eskola-Bariås read about the landslide in the morning on the news and called her husband, who he thought was at work.

“But he had already come here to the hotel. I later went to the mall with my father and mother-in-law to look for new clothes. ”

On Friday the first death was found in the landslide area. Earlier, it was reported that ten people were still missing and hopes of finding them alive began to wane.

“I didn’t know the missing ones personally but this is a small community, everyone here somehow knows each other,” says Jan-Tore Bariås.

“I hope to get to work and back to normal life as soon as possible so I don’t have to sit here and worry about things. It wasn’t time for me to finish. ”

News Norwegian mudslides have often come from the mountainous coastal region, but even the flatter area seems to hold clay surprises.

“In 1924, there would reportedly have been something similar,” Bariås says. “I hope to go back at least a hundred years next.”