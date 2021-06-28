After the collapse of the 12-story residential building in Miami, United States, the names of the victims of the incident are beginning to be known, in which, until the balance of this Sunday, June 27, there are 9 dead and 150 people are still missing.

On the night of Saturday, June 26, the first names of the victims of the collapse were given. The bodies of Stacie Dawn Fang, Antonio Lozano and his wife Gladys Lozano, and Manuel LaFont.

This Sunday, June 27, Miami-Dade police identified four other victims of the collapse: Leon Oliwkowickz (80 years old), Luis Bermúdez (26 years old), Anna Ortíz (46 years old) and Christina Beatriz Elvira (74 years old).

Among the still disappeared there are fewer Latin Americans, mainly among Uruguayans, Argentines and Paraguayans. These are the people who died in the incident that has generated a global commotion.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

The woman, originally from New Jersey, I was an executive in a retail consultancy and he was with his teenage son, Jonah handler –who was a 10th grade college baseball player at the local high school– at the time of the collapse. The minor survived after being found in the rubble, who was transferred to a hospital where he is already recovering.

Stacie died of blunt force trauma on Thursday, June 24 at 3:38 a.m., according to her death certificate issued at an area hospital. Her family planned to watch over her in New Jersey.

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie,” her family members said in a statement. “Many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time.”

Manuel LaFont, 54 years old

A big fan of the MLB Houston Astros, LaFont —Who was originally from the Texas city– He was a business consultant, where he had worked in a company manufacturing shock absorbers and movable barriers, and in his spare time he was baseball coach.

He lived separated from his ex-wife, Adriana LaFont, a former Colombian television host, with whom he had two children: Santi, 10 years old, and the eldest. Mine, 13 years old.

With whom he had the greatest bond was with Santi, where he spent most of the afternoons playing baseball, whom he trained in his greatest hobby. Adriana had picked up the children on Wednesday night, hours before the collapse.

Adriana asked her friends on Facebook to pray the rosary for Manny before they found his body. “So many memories within the walls that no longer exist today, experiences forever etched in the heart,” he wrote.

Antonio Lozano, 83 years old, and Gladys Lozano, 79 years old

Gladys and Anthony Lozano were a long Cuban marriage, in which they were married for 59 years and were described by close associates as “wonderful people.” They were among the first victims to be pulled from the rubble after the building collapsed.

The head of Meteorology of the local channel WSVN-7 –Fox network affiliate– Phil Ferro, assured that “Tony” was his uncle and Gladys his godmother.

“They were found today in the rubble of the collapsed condo building in Surfside,” Ferro wrote on his Instagram. “They were such beautiful people. Rest in peace.”

Their son, Sergio Lozano, lived next to the building that collapsed on June 24, where they could be seen in the distance. Shortly after 1:00 in the morning a roar was heard in the area and when checking from the balcony he observed that the tower his parents lived in had collapsed.

He assured local media that his parents they were going to celebrate their 59th anniversary on July 21 and that It was said between them that they wanted to leave this world “before the other”, but they left together and in an instant.

