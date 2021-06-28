Five days after the Champlain Tower South building collapsed in South Florida, the death toll rose to 10, after a new victim was recovered from the rubble. The announcement was made by the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, who specified that 151 people remain missing.

“This morning we recovered another body. That brings the count to 10. The total number of people found is now 135. And the number of missing is 151,” Levine Cava said.

Despite the fact that 5 days have passed since the tragedy, the rescue teams continue to work around the remains of the building, and insisted on Monday that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope that relatives cling to despite the fact that no one has been taken alive since the first hours after the collapse of the structure.

Relatives of the victims who lived in the collapsed building in Miami approach the scene of the incident. Photo: AP

Early on Monday, a crane lifted a large concrete slab from the rubble pile, allowing about 30 helmeted rescuers to move around and carry smaller chunks of rubble into red buckets, which are emptied into a larger container. for another crane to remove them.

Work has been complicated by intermittent rains, but the fires that hampered the initial search have been extinguished.

Miami-Dade Fire Department Deputy Incident Commander Andy Alvarez told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​that rescuers had been able to find some holes in the debris, mostly in the basement and parking lot.

“We have more than 80 rescuers at the same time who are breaching the walls that have collapsed, in a frantic effort to try to rescue those that are still viable and to reach those voids that we normally know exist in these buildings,” Alvarez said.



Rescuers must work slowly due to the fragility of the structures. Photo: AP

“We were able to tunnel through the building,” added Álvarez. “This is a frantic search to find that hope, that miracle, to see who we can get out of this building alive,” he added.

Others who have seen the remains up close have been intimidated by the task ahead. Alfredo López, who lived with his wife on a sixth floor on the corner and was narrowly saved, said that he hard to believe that there is someone alive among the rubble.

“If you saw what I saw: nothingness. And then, you go there and you see all the rubble. How can anyone survive that?” Lopez said to The Associated Press.

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai, head of an Israeli humanitarian delegation that includes several search and rescue experts, said professionals have told him about cases where found survivors after 100 hours or more.

“So We must not lose hope, that’s what I would say, “he said.

Miami-Dade Deputy Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained that conditions at the scene have frustrated crews searching for survivors. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said his team must move slowly and methodically.

“The debris field is scattered, and it is compact, extremely compact,” he said, noting that crews must stabilize and shore up the debris as they go.

“We can’t go in and move things erratically, because that is going to have the worst possible result, “he said.

Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Department of Homeland Security that “sees” through up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them.

The suitcase-sized device can detect people’s breathing and heartbeats and was used Sunday by a seven-member search and rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community.

Six to eight teams are actively searching the stack at any one time, with hundreds of team members waiting ready to rotate. The teams have worked non-stop since Thursdaysaid Mayor Levine Cava.

The teams spent Saturday night digging a trench 38 meters long, 6 meters wide and 12 meters deep, which, it said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.

Source: AP