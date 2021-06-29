This Tuesday, the authorities of the city of Miami reported that they identified three other victims of the collapse of a Surfside building. Is about three men, between 50 and 55 years old. So far, there are 11 confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the search continues around 150 missing.

The bodies identified this Tuesday were those of Frank kleiman, 55 years old, Michael David Altman, 50, and Marcus joseph guara, 52, said Miami-Dade authorities, who in turn sent a message of peace to them and their families on social media.

The bodies of Kleiman and Altman were found Monday in the pile of rubble to which the 55 apartments of the Champlain Towers South building, opened in 1981, were reduced, which collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, June 24.

The first of them is part of a family that had already suffered the losses in the collapse of Anna Ortiz (46), Frank’s wife, and Luis Bermúdez (26), Anna’s son. His brother Jay Kleiman and his mother Nancy Kleiman are also wanted, but still with no news of their whereabouts.

9. 55yo Frank Kleiman (Ana Ortiz’s husband & Luis Bermudez’s stepfather) has sadly been recovered. He is among the names identified by @MiamiDadePD tonight. His brother Jay Kleiman and mother Nancy Kleiman are still unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/hnAfXlExn0 – Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 29, 2021

The case of Marcus Joseph Guara, another of those identified, is similar. Nothing is yet known about Ana (41), his wife, and their daughters Lucía (11) and Emma (4), who they were in the building with Marcus at the time of the accident.

11. Marcus Guara, 52. He was recovered sometime Saturday, his ID released by @MiamiDadePD today (Monday). Ana, 41, and his daughter 11yo Lucia and 4yo Emma are still unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/wa032294AO – Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 29, 2021

As reported by the authorities, for the identification of the bodies it was important to take DNA samples from the families of the people who were not located after the collapse.

Rescuers – who tirelessly track the huge pile of rubble with dogs and high-tech tools – only found people alive on the day of the collapse. Despite that, they are still hoping to find survivors.

Among the victims already identified are people of Hispanic origin or Latin American countries, such as Antonio Lozano, 83, and his wife Gladys, 79, a Cuban-born couple who had been married for 60 years.

#UPDATE 32: We have identified three additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/y5Grt8vo5t – Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 29, 2021

So far, the Venezuelan marriage formed by León and Christina Beatriz Oliwkowicz, 80 and 74 years old, and Manuel “Manny” LaFont, a 54-year-old separated father from Houston (Texas), have also been identified.

American Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, was found the same day of the collapse. Her 15-year-old son Johan Handler survived and is recovering in hospital from injuries sustained when the apartment where he lived collapsed.

Among the disappeared there are also many Latin Americans, including nine Argentines. They are the surgeon Andrés Galfrascoli, his partner Fabián Nuñez and their daughter; four members of the Cattarossi family; as well as Ilan Naibryf (he disappeared with his Puerto Rican girlfriend Deborah Berezdivin) and Nicole “Nicky” Langesfeld.

There are also Paraguayan, Cuban, Uruguayan, Venezuelan and Chilean citizens who have not yet been located. Meanwhile, 136 people were found safe in the vicinity, outside the area of ​​the collapse.

A “thorough” investigation

The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, promised to go “to the bottom” in the investigation to determine the causes of this tragedy.

The experts pointed out that the research it will be long and complex and that it will probably conclude that it was not a single cause, but a set of factors that influenced the collapse.

In 2018, a report from an engineering firm determined that there was “significant” structural damage and cracks in different parts of the building, but previously it had been detected that the ground was sinking in that area of ​​Surfside, a small town located on a sleeve of land that stands between the ocean and the city of Miami and in which is also Miami Beach.

This Monday it emerged that a city official attended a meeting with residents of Champlai Towers South and told them that the building was safe despite the report.

With information from agencies

DD