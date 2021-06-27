As rescue work continues, this Sunday rose to 9 the death toll from the collapse in Miami. In addition, Miami-Dade police released the names of other three fatalities, so there are four identified so far. As they continue 156 missing persons.

“We have recovered four bodies and other human remains. The death toll” due to the collapse of the building it is now “9”, reported Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Dade County Mayor.

“We were able to remove four bodies from the ruins and other human remains. To this day one victim died at the hospital and we have recovered eight … victims at the site. Therefore, I am confirming today that the death toll is nine. We have identified four of the victims and we have informed the families, “the mayor said.

Adding to Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, the first fatality to be identified, the names of the deceased released in the last hours are Hispanics Antonio Lozano placeholder image, 83 years old; Gladys lozano, 79, and Manuel Lafont, of 54.

At first it was reported that Lafont was Argentine, but later it was learned that he was born in Houston (Texas) and has Cuban descent.

The first two were in department 903 of the Champlain Towers building at the time of the partial collapse, while Lafont was in 801, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) reported via Twitter.

Manuel Lafont (54), one of the fatal victims of the collapse in Miami, along with his ex-wife, who was not at the scene of the accident. Facebook photo

Dawn Fang was the mother of a 15-year-old boy rescued alive from the rubble shortly after the incident occurred.

“The work of lifeguards continues 24 hours in the effort to find survivors in empty spaces among the rubble of the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse, “said the police authorities on the social network.

For her part, the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine-Cava, said earlier this Sunday that she is “on the ground” with members of the Israeli rescue team and all the agencies involved in the operation.

The identification of the victims is a complex task, said Levine Cava, who stressed that the relatives of the disappeared will be asked to provide DNA samples to make the task easier.

The search was hampered on Saturday by a fire at the base of the mass of iron, reinforced concrete and furniture remains.

Since part of the Champlain Towers building, with 136 apartments and on the beachfront in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, collapsed at dawn on Thursday 24, the rescue team has not interrupted the search, working four-hour shifts .

In a matter of seconds and for reasons not yet determined, 55 apartments collapsed along with their occupants, who were sleeping at that time.

In addition to rescuers from other parts of Florida and the US, teams from Mexico and Israel have joined as reinforcements, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsk reported on Saturday.

