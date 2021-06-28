Millennium Digital and EFE

Washington DC / Miami / 06.28.2021 17:57:47

The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, updated the figures for those killed by by the collapse of a residential building, in that increased to 11 deaths and that 150 people are still missing.

The mayor added that donations are being issued to families affected by the collapse, both in economic matters and in health care. And he confirmed that they are already reviewing all buildings that exceed four stories in height and are older than 40 years after being built.

In addition to bodies, rescuers have found incomplete human remains that forensics are trying to identify.

For reasons not yet determined, the northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building, inaugurated in 1981 and with a total of 136 apartments, collapsed in seconds at 1:30 am on Thursday, June 24, when its inhabitants were sleeping.

Biden calls for in-depth investigation of Miami landslide

US President Joe Biden said he hopes the partial collapse of an apartment building in Miami, which has left a dozen dead and 151 missing, will be fully investigated.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed at a press conference that what the administration wants is to play a “constructive” role by providing the resources federals that are necessary to “get to the bottom of what happened and prevent it from happening again in the future. ” Psaki added that Biden believes there should be “an investigation” into what happened.

The White House spokeswoman recalled that resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and experts from various federal agencies such as the Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation have already been sent to the area of ​​the event. Investigations (FBI) are also working to help in the rescue and in the analysis of what happened.

On this fifth day of the search, the number of deaths due to the collapse of the Surfside building amounted to ten people while 151 are still missing.

