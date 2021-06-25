AFP

USA / 06.25.2021 08:15:25

At least four dead and 159 missing left the collapse happened yesterday from a building in Surfside, he said Daniella Levine Cava, county mayor of Miami-Dade, where that city of Florida.

“Tragically, I found out when I woke up that last night they pulled three bodies out of the rubble“Levine Cava said at a press conference, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to four. In addition, he added that the” number of missing people increased to 159 “.

“We know the whereabouts of 120 people, which is very, very good news,” he said before accounting for the number of missing.

Authorities emphasized that it is not clear how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse, however, the mayor noted that there is still hope of finding people alive in the rubble.

“We will continue search and rescue operations because we still have hope of finding people alive,” he said.

He added that rescuers “are extremely motivated by the possibility of finding people. You have to force them to do their rotations, which shows how strong their motivation is.”

About 55 apartments in the building, located in front of the sea north of Miami beach, were affected by the collapse, according to Miami-Dade Fire Department Deputy Chief Ray Jadallah.

According to local media, the building was built in 1981 and had 130 homes.

