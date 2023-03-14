Only three survived

A state of emergency was declared in the Brazilian city of Manaus on Monday (March 13) after a landslide caused by heavy rain killed at least eight people, local media reported. Drone footage of the aftermath of the landslide showed the destruction caused to a residential area located in a high-risk area of ​​the capital of Amazonas state in the Brazilian Amazon. “Those people were there because they had nowhere else to go,” said flood victim Edineusa Soares. In the early hours of Monday, locals and rescuers worked together to search the wreckage for survivors. According to local media, four of the fatal victims were adults and four were children, while three survivors were rescued.



03:11