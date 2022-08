Celle Ligure – Fear tonight at small port of Cala Cravieu in Celle Ligure. Rubble and bricks fell from the wall overlooking the Aurelia. The debris has partially invaded the roadway. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The firefighters intervened by clearing the road, which remained open.

The technicians of Anas, this morning, will carry out an inspection to assess the stability of the wall.