Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 20:58

Gullies in the Arumã community, in Beruri, a municipality located 173 kilometers from Manaus, gave way early Saturday night (30). According to information from the state governor, Wilson Lima, teams were called to provide assistance to families living there. One person died, four are missing and ten others injured. Around 200 residents of the community remain homeless.

Early this Sunday morning, the state administration highlighted that agents from the Military Police and Civil Defense of Amazonas began assisting the population. The relief activities are supported by teams from the Fire Department, Legal Medical Institute and Health Surveillance Foundation, as well as employees from the Social Assistance, Health and Human Rights and Citizenship departments. Basic food baskets were distributed to families affected by the tragedy.

“My solidarity and prayers to the affected families”, Wilson Lima wrote on his account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.