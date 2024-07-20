Home page World

Stones bury the Via della Val at the Gallo Pass: Nine tourists were rescued, and there are concerns about a motorcyclist. © Vigili del Fuoco

Four mudslides hit the Gallo Pass to Livigno. Numerous tourists were suddenly stranded between Switzerland and Italy. One man remains missing.

Sondrio – The fire brigade rescued nine people, all tourists, from the Gallo Pass (Passo del Gallo). On Friday afternoon (19 July), after the devastating storms in the Alpine region, there was a massive landslide on the Via della Val. Stones and mud blocked the route and an avalanche protection tunnel.

Massive landslide at Passo del Gallo in Italy: Tourists rescued by boat

“Fortunately, there are no victims or injuries at the moment. The rescue operations for the affected people are underway, with a rubber dinghy being used to cross Lake Livigno to reach the affected area,” the fire brigade announced shortly after the mudslide at Sondrio Today with.

It is unclear, however, whether people were left behind under the rocks. Emergency services are currently working to clear the Alpine pass again. Several holidaymakers were able to find safety in niches in the tunnel from the four mudslides.

Storms trigger mudslides in the Alps: Concern for motorcyclists after mudslide on road to Livigno

A motorcyclist may not have made it. Cameras in front of the tunnel entrance recorded him driving in. Then the landslide came and the man has not been seen since. The fire brigade is searching with all available means, reports the newspaper The RepublicAmong other things, a device is used that detects signals from mobile phones.

The Gallo Pass is located in the border region of Graubünden (Switzerland) and the Veltin (Italy), connecting the famous holiday resort of Livigno with Switzerland. The area is particularly popular for cycling tours. However, severe storms are currently raging in northern Italy, Austria and Switzerland. Just on Tuesday (July 16), a massive mudslide literally swallowed up an entire road in the Dolomites. (moe)