A landslide hit 11 houses and left at least 8 dead on Sunday (12.Mar.2023) in Jorge Texeira, a neighborhood east of Manaus (AM). The bodies of 4 children and 4 adults were found.

The landslide took place after a strong storm hit the city over the weekend, with records of 96 millimeters of rainfall. The search for the missing continued until the early hours of this Monday (13.Mar). At least 3 people were rescued alive.

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), said on your Twitter profile who spoke with the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Goesto assist the mayor of the affected region, David Almeida (Forward).

44 professionals were mobilized for the rescue, including the Fire Department and Civil Defense. The occupation has existed for about 5 years and is classified as a risk zone.

In the affected region, Wilson Lima highlighted the commitment of people in rescuing the victims. “Here is a place that is difficult to access and we have the tireless support of the entire community that has helped the teams in the search for the missing”said the governor.



Dhyeizo Lemos/Semcom Manaus Mayor David Almeida (blue cap) and State Governor Wilson Lima



The mayor of Manaus triggered the Crisis Management Committee after the landslides. He also informed that he scheduled a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Tuesday (14.Mar) to deal with the matter.

