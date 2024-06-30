Home page World

Severe storms have once again hit Switzerland. Huge hailstones fell from the sky and a bridge collapsed.

Valais – Zermatt was hit by severe storms on June 23rd. Landslides and floods caused considerable damage, and a missing person was recovered dead from a river. Zermatt was particularly affected. During the night of Sunday, June 30th, Ticino and Valais, in which Zermatt is located, were again hit by severe storms.

Severe storms hit Valais, authorities warn: “Some major damage is to be expected”

As the Valais Natural Hazards Office for Civil Security and Military reported that the Rhône river in Switzerland swelled dramatically again. In Upper Valais, particularly in the municipality of Riddes, the river overflowed its banks, causing flooding and mudslides. “The Rhône flood reached its highest point in Upper Valais during the night of Saturday (June 29) to Sunday (June 30) and is expected to reach its highest point in Lower Valais in the early morning,” the department warns. Several evacuations have been carried out, including in Goms, Täsch, Siders/Chippis and Sitten. “Several hundred people were evacuated,” it says.

The federal government’s natural hazards portal also warns of the risk of flooding, which applies to the Rhône estuary in Saltina up to Lake Geneva. The dark red warning level five indicates very high risk. The website states: “With this water flow, overflows (the water leaves the stream bed) and flooding can occur in many places.

Infrastructure of national importance such as railway lines, villages and towns as well as industrial plants can be severely affected by flooding. In some cases, massive traffic disruptions are to be expected. Widespread damage, some of it major, is to be expected.”Alert.swiss reports: “Avoid all non-urgent travel to the Rhône plain.”

Storms in Switzerland: More flooding in Zermatt

There are also several videos circulating on the X/Twitter platform that are supposed to show flooding in the municipality of Zermatt VS. The weather service Météo Express also shared these videos. They again show severe flooding.

Storm in Switzerland: Two bridges collapsed – 200 litres per square metre in the Maggia Valley

In the Maggia Valley, a landslide occurred in the Fontana area, as the Ticino cantonal police explained. Several people are missing, they say. MeteoSwiss writes on X/Twitter: “In the upper Maggia Valley, over 200 litres of(ed. per square meter)“. Even more than last weekend with 120 litres of rain per square metre. In the most affected area, communication networks and electricity supplies were interrupted, adds the dpa.

What was particularly bitter was that the bad weather conditions also hampered rescue efforts. A bridge even collapsed in Visletto due to the floods – the road through the Maggia Valley is interrupted, and some villages are therefore no longer accessible. A suspension bridge also collapsed due to the floods in the Ronchini district of the municipality of Maggia, as 20min.ch reported.

Authorities warn about drinking water in Alta Vallemaggia

Drinking water also appears to be affected by the floods. In Alta Vallemaggia in Ticino, the authorities warned against drinking tap water on Sunday morning (30 June). The warning portal alert.swiss reports for Alta Vallemaggi, starting from the municipality of Cevio: “We inform you that in the area from Cevio, Vaö Rovana, Val Bavona and Val Lavizzara the supply of drinking water is not possible. Drinking water must not be used for drinking, cooking or washing until further notice.”

Canton of Bern hit by heavy hail – grains as big as golf balls

The canton of Bern also suffered severe storm damage. Huge hailstones, the size of golf balls, crashed down in several places. On social media, several users showed large hailstones in their hands – citizens from Busswil, Biel, Worben and Aegerten showed their huge finds.

Huge hailstones hit the canton of Bern. From left to right: Aegerten, Biel, Busswil. © Screenshots Facebook/Anita Benelli/Jochen Wenz/Christine Bühler/Du bisch vom Seeland

Storms in Switzerland: Some passes are no longer passable

These passes are currently no longer passable due to landslides and floods:

Furka Pass (Obergoms VS — Realp UR)

Gotthard Pass (Andermatt UR — Airolo TI)

Grimsel Pass (Innertkirchen BE — Gletsch VS)

Lukmanier Pass (Disentis/Mustér GR — Olivone TI)

Nufenen Pass (Upper Valais – Ticino Bedretto Valley)

Pragel Pass (Muaotathal SZ — Riedern GL)

San Bernardino Pass (Hinterrhein GR — San Bernardino GR)

Simplon Pass (Brig VS — Iselle I)

Umbrail Pass (Santa Maria GR — Bormio I)

As Railinfo SBB reports, several railway lines have also been affected by the storms. Travelers should find out up-to-date information on which routes are accessible by train and car.

There were also storms in Germany on the same weekend – right in the middle of Germany’s European Championship match. Austria was also under water. (jh)