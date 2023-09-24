Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

European road collapsed after landslide in Sweden: Witnesses report “flying” cars. © Björn Larsson Rosvall/imago

A landslide has destroyed an important road in Sweden. Witnesses report unreal scenes with huge masses of earth. People were also injured.

Gothenburg – A sudden landslide has damaged a section of the E6 European route Sweden destroyed. This means that an important connection in the region will be impassable for months, reports the German Press Agency. Several cars fell over the resulting edge. According to police, three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred near the western Swedish town of Stenungsund near Gothenburg. According to dpa, parts of the expressway collapsed as a result of the nighttime incident. According to estimates by officials, the reconstruction will take several months.

Landslide in Sweden destroys important road E6 – roof of fast food restaurant collapses

According to the report, the police cordoned off the area extensively. Onlookers were warned not to approach the area. According to the municipality of Stenungsund, the landslide occurred on Saturday night at around 1:20 a.m. and covered an area measuring approximately 700 by 200 meters. Footage showed a long crack through the area near a gas station, and the roof of a fast food restaurant collapsed. According to current knowledge, residential areas should not be affected.

Like the online portal 20min.ch reported that special forces and search dogs searched the affected area to ensure that there were no people in the masses of earth. The police have now launched an investigation into work on a construction site in the area. It is not yet clear whether there is a connection to the landslide, the report continued. The cause of the accident could be related to days of rain and the susceptible clay soil in the region. Have again and again Extreme weather events this summer will cause flooding, according to climate researchersn and forest fires.

Road E6 destroyed in Sweden – heavy rainfall may have contributed to this

Previous landslides in Sweden often had to do with heavy rainfall and the nature of the soil, the dpa report says. The video above shows how storm “Hans” led to floods and landslides in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries a month ago. The police are now asking whether possible explosions that were carried out at the construction site could have had anything to do with the landslide 20min.ch clear up.

After a while I just felt like the car was flying.

Affected car and truck drivers reported unreal scenes. After finishing work in his restaurant, he turned onto the motorway access road on the way home, the restaurant owner Marko Mijatovic told the Swedish radio station SVT. “After a while I just had the feeling that the car was going to fly.” Shortly afterwards the car rushed down. You couldn’t see the hole in the ground at all. “It just came out of nowhere,” he said.

The truck driver Piotr Dietula, like several colleagues, had spent the night in his vehicle at the gas station. He reported to SVT that his truck had sunk halfway into the ground. He could only get outside through the windows. At first he was just confused, but then he realized what had happened – then he was surprised that he was still alive.

Landslide destroys European road in Sweden – E6 is thousands of kilometers long

The E6 runs thousands of kilometers in Scandinavia from the far north of the region across large parts of Norway to the southern Swedish port city of Trelleborg. Baltic Sea ferries also travel from there to Rostock and Travemünde. Stenungsund is located almost 40 kilometers north of Gothenburg in western Sweden. Traffic in the affected area is now being rerouted via secondary roads. (dpa/sthe)