Mud and debris on the Brenner motorway (A13): Clean-up work is underway after the mudslide on the Brenner. © Screenshot X/Asfinag

After heavy rainfall, mudflows occurred in Austria. Masses of rubble also fell onto the Brenner motorway in Tyrol.

Gries am Brenner – storms swept across Tyrol (Austria). Heavy rain Tuesday night flooded streets and caused mudslides. The fire brigades in Tyrol are in constant operation. The Brenner motorway (A13) was hit at 2.40 a.m. – a mudslide started at 80 meters just before the border with Italy. A car was also hit by the huge mud and rock avalanche.

Landslide covers Brenner motorway and takes moving car with it

Fortunately, there were no injuries, the Austrian police said on Tuesday morning. At the time of the accident on the Brenner Motorway near Gries am Brenner, just before the border with Italy, the car was traveling north on the road. Both occupants in the car were frightened, says fire brigade commander Alois Wieser in the Crown. A woman and a man from South Tyrol were in the accident vehicle.

Mass of rubble covers the Brenner Pass – the motorway in Tyrol (Austria) is partially closed

At times the Brenner Pass had to be completely closed in both directions between the border with Italy and Lake Brenner. In the meantime – since 7 a.m. – traffic has been running on the motorway again, but currently only in one lane in each direction in oncoming traffic, the Austrian motorway operator ASFINAG announced on the X platform. “The duration of the disability cannot be estimated,” it continues.

Brenner motorway – clean-up work underway

Cleanup work on the highway is underway, as can be seen in the photos. Excavators are in use to remove the almost 80 meter long mudflow and the damage. The entire area still needs to be assessed by the state geology department, reports ORF.

In the Gries am Brenner district, a house was also hit by another mudflow. According to ORF, the earth even penetrated a building. Nobody was injured here either.

Storms in Austria: Orange alert continues at the Brenner Pass in Tyrol

However, the bad weather in Austria is not over yet. The meteorological service will warn in the next few hours Geosphere Austria before rain with some “strong shower cells” that are moving more and more into the southeast of the country. In Tyrol snow falls from 1300 to 1700 meters, in East Tyrol from 1800 to 2200 meters. Orange alert applies again on Brenner on Thursday (November 2nd) and Friday (November 3rd): Due to heavy rain, the risk of mudslides and landslides, small floods and flooded buildings and arable land is increasing.

Brenner – bottleneck between Tyrol and Italy

Just a week ago, a fire inferno brought the Brenner motorway to a standstill. A truck carrying palm oil was engulfed in flames after an accident.

The Brenner Motorway is a busy transit route between Austria and Italy. Now there is a bottleneck on the Austrian side: The municipality of Gries is suing against the new construction of the dilapidated Lueg Bridge – and is demanding a tunnel instead. (ml)