From: Karolin Schaefer

Severe storms have hit parts of Austria. A strong thunderstorm cell swept across Tyrol in particular. Tennis ball-sized hailstones fell.

Vienna – Not only in Germany the heat struckAustria also suffered from high temperatures. However, these also brought severe storms in the neighboring country – especially in the state of Tyrol. Thunderstorms, hail and landslides caused chaos.

Storms sweep across Austria: landslides block trains and federal highway in Tyrol

A thunderstorm temporarily enveloped Innsbruck in complete darkness. Three mudslides occurred west of the capital of the state of Tyrol on Monday evening (12 August). As the police reported in a notice announced, the landslide hit the B171 federal highway. Ten vehicles with a total of 17 people were temporarily trapped between the mudslides. The road between Zirl and Innsbruck will remain closed until at least Tuesday morning (13 August).

The Karwendelbahn railway line was not spared either. “Two passenger trains were directly affected in impassable terrain,” it said. There was no way forward or backward. 21 people had to be evacuated from one train. The second train with around 40 passengers was finally able to be towed to Innsbruck. The railway line will remain closed until further notice.

Storm cell over Tyrol: Almost 200 operations – first injuries reported

According to the state of Tyrol, the L16 Pitztal road near St. Leonhard im Pitztal is also closed after a landslide. Due to the storm, oRf By Tuesday morning, 194 operations had been reported, most of them in the Innsbruck-Land district. “We are currently involved in several operations in the local area,” reported the Zirl fire department on Monday evening at Facebook and published a picture of an operation. In contrast, a bus in the municipality of Kematen crashed into a manhole cover. The manhole cover had been lifted by the storm shortly before the bus hit. The driver and a passenger were injured by the impact.

The storm also brought heavy rain. According to the storm center, up to 50 liters of rain per square meter fell from the sky at times, for example in St. Leonhard in Pitztal. Temperatures there plummeted from 29 to 12 degrees. The heavy rain was accompanied by hailstorms in some places. Pictures of the tennis ball-sized hailstones can be found on social media.

Only a few days ago, severe storms hit Austria and South Tyrol, leaving a trail of devastation. Meanwhile, severe storms are threatening Bavaria. (kas)