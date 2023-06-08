Specialists have begun work on the improvement of the territory near the Bauman University in Moscow. about it in his Telegram channel said the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, on Thursday, June 8.

According to the official, Bauman Moscow State Technical University is one of the top 10 universities in Russia and the oldest technical university in the country. aif.ru. Currently, it is being actively updated, new buildings are being built.

“And the space next to the university is a real student quarter, there are always a lot of young people there,” the city news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying. “Moscow”.

During the improvement, comfortable conditions for pedestrians will be created. The total area of ​​work will be about 14 hectares. If possible, sidewalks will be widened by 1.5–2 m, and their surface will be replaced. In addition, three street staircases will be put in order and two new ones will be equipped. It is also planned to install about 160 new lights and four public transport stops, where charging slots will be equipped.

Also, specialists will replace the fence of the square next to the Pushkin school and equip recreation areas with benches. It is also planned to increase the number of parking spaces in parking lots, writes NSN.

The mayor stressed that the creation of comfortable public spaces near educational institutions is an important task for the authorities, which has been solved for more than a year, the TV channel reports. “360”.

“Now the spaces around universities are new centers of gravity, where city residents can safely and enjoy spending time,” the official quotes. “Moscow 24”.

